Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood for December 10th, 2024

Morning Routines for a Great Day

A well-structured morning routine can boost your overall well-being and set the stage for a happier, more productive day. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, beginning your day with intention can help you make the most of it.

Get a good night’s sleep. Your morning routine starts the night before. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night. Try winding down before bed to encourage good rest.

Put down the phone. Do your best to avoid using your phone after waking up. All those emails, social media posts and text messages can increase stress and derail your day.

Wake up with water. Water helps to immediately improve mood, prevent brain fog, and keep your body energized throughout the day. Drink a glass of water in the morning and keep sipping throughout the day.

Eat a healthy breakfast. Starting the day off with a healthy breakfast can help you to sustain energy throughout the day. Do your best to include some protein and fruits or vegetables.

Do something good for yourself. Take a few moments to read, meditate, or practice positive affirmations. Taking a few moments to take care of your mental wellbeing will help reduce stress and prepare you to take on the tasks of the day.

Prioritize your to-do list for the rest of the day. Write down your most important tasks for the day, as well as any goals you have. Looking at your schedule for the day can help you approach each task with a sense of calm and ease.



A thoughtful morning routine can be a game-changer for your overall well-being. By starting your day with purpose and intention, you set yourself up for success and positivity. Start with one simple step and go from there. A good morning is the best step for a great day.

