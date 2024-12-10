Radio From Hell Wellness Check with Alaina Wood for December 10th, 2024

Morning Routines for a Great Day
A well-structured morning routine can boost your overall well-being and set the stage for a happier, more productive day. Whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, beginning your day with intention can help you make the most of it.
- Get a good night’s sleep.
- Your morning routine starts the night before. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night. Try winding down before bed to encourage good rest.
- Put down the phone.
- Do your best to avoid using your phone after waking up. All those emails, social media posts and text messages can increase stress and derail your day.
- Wake up with water.
- Water helps to immediately improve mood, prevent brain fog, and keep your body energized throughout the day. Drink a glass of water in the morning and keep sipping throughout the day.
- Eat a healthy breakfast.
- Starting the day off with a healthy breakfast can help you to sustain energy throughout the day. Do your best to include some protein and fruits or vegetables.
- Do something good for yourself.
- Take a few moments to read, meditate, or practice positive affirmations. Taking a few moments to take care of your mental wellbeing will help reduce stress and prepare you to take on the tasks of the day.
- Prioritize your to-do list for the rest of the day.
- Write down your most important tasks for the day, as well as any goals you have. Looking at your schedule for the day can help you approach each task with a sense of calm and ease.
A thoughtful morning routine can be a game-changer for your overall well-being. By starting your day with purpose and intention, you set yourself up for success and positivity. Start with one simple step and go from there. A good morning is the best step for a great day.
