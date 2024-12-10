Boner of the Day for December 10th, 2024

!!WINNER!!
Boner Candidate #1: IT’S AN INTERN MACIE ALERT! TROUBLE AT THE COFFEE SHOP
A coffee shop in Clearfield, Utah, called Bean’s Coffee, recently received a hateful and disturbing letter from an anonymous sender addressed to the owner, Karen. Karen posted a picture of the letter on social media of the business and the letter reads, “To the owner, you’re a f***ing idiot for posting hate to trump supporters As a business owner, nobody wants to know your view on politics People want to go somewhere safe, no judgment & especially no politics. I and my friends will never step into your biased shop again. Your not that busy of a shop as it is and now you shot yourself in the foot with your woke attitude. This country is a mess. How would you like it if one of the illegals kidnapped your daughter raped & left her to die? I hope to God that never happens, but it would be on Biden-Harris watch. I wish you the best-ish? But not on my dime again. Sincerely, a True American, & free to vote how I choose.” Karen made it clear that whoever this anonymous sender is was not welcome in her shop and that their business will not be missed, and Karen is also a veteran of the US military and has a child currently serving in the Marines. To most, it appears Karen hasn’t shown too much of her own political stance in the shop or through the business, except Pride flags being displayed and affirming welcome signs. This, however, is more to show the space is safe and is not for political gain. Moral of the story? Be kind to others and support small, local businesses.
Boner Candidate #2: SHE WANTS TO BE NATIONAL NANCY
Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been in the news recently as trying to get transgender bathroom bans on Capitol hill after Congresswoman Sarah McBride was elected from Delaware, the first open transgender member of Congress. However, a video recently surfaced of Mace from 2016 playing a sort of drinking game that is churning the stomachs of those that view it. In the video, Mace takes a shot of liquor and then transfers it into the mouth of another woman. That woman then does the same to a man seen in the video. The man then passes the liquid on to another woman but throws up on the floor very shortly after. However, those close to Mace have been a little confused from this campaign, as Mace has in the past said she is “pro-transgender rights” and has been supportive of the LGBTQ community. This video seems to suggest this. Although, many close to Mace think her sudden change in views on LGTBQ+ issues is due to the consideration of her as Donald Trump’s running mate in the past. When asked about the video, Mace just claimed it was from almost 10 years ago and that, “This is why good people don’t run for office.”
via Daily Mail
Boner Candidate #3: HE’S IN MY TRUNK AND HE WANTS TO KILL ME
In Layton, Utah on Saturday, police arrested a woman named Vanessa Hill for burglary, after she called 911 on herself. Witnesses were able to report that someone driving a white Mazda drove into the front of an America First Credit Union multiple times then went inside. The license plate was reported to law enforcement. Police arrived at the bank, and saw the vehicle matching the description of witnesses, and tried to stop them. The attempted stop turned into a chase, going 70 mph through a 35-mph zone, and was at some point abandoned because of the threat to public safety. However, dispatch received a 911 call from Hill claiming she had someone in her trunk trying to kill her. When police caught up with Hill, there wasn’t anyone in her trunk, but she was arrested because they realized she was driving the vehicle from the bank and pursuit from earlier.
via Fox 13