Sean Means Movie Review for January 17th, 2025

Opening This Weekend

Wolf Man • Updating of monster classic • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Wolf Man is an American horror which follows a man protecting his family from a wolf. More Here:

Director: Leigh Whannell

Staring: Christopher Abbott, Julia Garner, Matilda Firth, and Sam Jaeger

Hard Truths • British comedy-drama about a miserable person Megaplex at The District • 3 1/2 stars.

“Hard Truths” (2024), directed by Mike Leigh, is a poignant drama exploring the life of Pansy Deacon, a middle-aged Caribbean-British woman in London. Portrayed by Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Pansy grapples with profound anger and depression, leading to strained relationships with her family, including her optimistic sister, Chantelle (Michele Austin). The film delves into Pansy’s internal struggles and the impact on her loved ones, offering a compassionate examination of familial bonds and personal turmoil. “Hard Truths” premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and has been lauded for its compelling performances and insightful storytelling (Wikipedia).

Director: Mike Leigh

Staring: Samantha Spiro , Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Jo Martin

Nickel Boys • Teens in racist reform school – theaters • 3 1/2 stars

“Nickel Boys” (2024), directed by RaMell Ross, is a historical drama based on Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. Set in 1960s Florida, the film follows Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse), an African-American teenager whose aspirations are derailed when he’s unjustly sentenced to Nickel Academy, a segregated reform school notorious for its systemic abuse. There, he forms a complex friendship with fellow inmate Turner (Brandon Wilson). The narrative delves into their resilience amid the institution’s brutality, highlighting themes of racial injustice and the enduring human spirit. The film has been praised for its innovative first-person perspective and compelling performances (AP News).

Director: RaMell Ross

Staring: Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

The Brutalist • Epic drama about an architect -Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

The Brutalist” (2024), directed by Brady Corbet, is an epic period drama chronicling the life of László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor who emigrates to America in 1947. Portrayed by Adrien Brody, Tóth strives to rebuild his life and career amidst the challenges of post-war America. His journey intertwines with industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), leading to complex professional and personal dynamics. The film delves into themes of artistic ambition, trauma, and the pursuit of the American Dream, with a runtime of 215 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission (The Australian).

Director: Brady Corbet

Staring: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce