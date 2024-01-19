Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 19th, 2024

Opening January 19, 2024

• Freud’s Last Session – Freud meets C.S. Lewis drama – theaters – 2 stars

Freud invites iconic author C.S. Lewis to debate the existence of God. And his unique relationship with his daughter, and Lewis’ unconventional relationship with his best friend’s mother. vis IMDB

Director: Matt Brown

Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Matthew Goode, Jodi Balfour

• I.S.S. – space station thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Tensions flare in the near future aboard the International Space Station as a conflict breaks out on Earth. Reeling, the U.S. and Russian astronauts receive orders from the ground: take control of the station by any means necessary. via IMDB

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Stars: Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina John Gallagher Jr.

And, of course, the Sundance Film Festival started Thursday.

Next week:

• All of Us Strangers

• The Zone of Interest