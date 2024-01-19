Boner of the Day for January 19th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: WELL, THEY HAVE TO STAY SOMEWHERE.
Former neurosurgeon, Ben Carson, who was United States Secretary of Housing and Urban under Trump is at his defense on placing migrants into internment camps while interviewing with CNN’s Abby Phillip. She asked, “Would you support his decision to make camps for migrants?” Carson responded, “Well, they have to have some place to stay.” The clip has blown up on social media with users commenting. One X user stated, “some place to stay’ Like a concentration camp is the same as a Holiday Inn.” Carson also thinks it “might be very reasonable” that Trump could parson himself if he becomes president.
via Media’s Touch
Boner Candidate #2: THE CHIEF MADE LEWD REQUESTS OF THE CAPTAIN’S WIFE AND, HE DOESN’T KNOW HOW TO HANDLE HIS GUN.
A Mars Hill’s police chief from North Carolina no longer holds his position, after frequently asking the wife of his captain, to send him naked photos. Jon Clark was the police chief since 2021, and served with the department since 2016. Town Manager Nathan Bennett wrote, “Your conduct in attempting to pursue a romantic relationship with the wife of one of your officers is reprehensible. Your handling of firearms in your office, in which you did not have them in a locked, and safe place, is totally contrary to all concepts of gun safety, particularly for a law enforcement officer.” Jon Clark denies all allegations.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: IT WASN’T MY INTENTION TO RAPE YOU WHEN I RAPED YOU.
A police officer who’s still early into his career as a cop, has now been suspended after admitting to rape on a recorded phone call. Suspended officer, Justin Hain, knew his victim, and she claimed he approached her with a weird grin on his face as she was exiting the shower. On a call with his victim, Justin claimed, “I didn’t intentionally rape you.” Additionally he admitted on a recorded call that he knew “she was not into it” and “probably” his “deplorables, one of my things.” County District Attorney Francis Chardo stated, “She did a phenomenal job in bringing about justice so that someone else won’t be victimized.”
via People