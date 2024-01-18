Bush Rocks ‘The Tonight Show’ with “Glycerine”

Bush | Shutterstock

Glycerine Glows Again: Rossdale’s Time Warp

In a remarkable throwback to their 1996 performance, Bush lit up The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with their timeless hit, “Glycerine” from their classic album Sixteen Stone. The iconic frontman, Gavin Rossdale, took center stage on the Tuesday episode, bringing an intense, emotional rendition of the classic ballad. Watch the performance below.

Rossdale’s Solo Act: A Blend of Strings and Raw Vocals

Armed with a distorted electric guitar and backed by a compelling string section, Rossdale delivered a powerful and poignant performance. The high point came midway as he set his guitar aside, letting his voice carry the second verse in a raw, nearly acappella style. This stripped-down approach not only showcased his vocal prowess but also intensified the emotional depth of the song. The song is also featured on last year’s Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023.

A Mirror to the Past with a Modern Twist

This latest appearance on The Tonight Show was a near mirror image of Bush’s 1996 visit, back when Jay Leno was at the helm and Sixteen Stone, their debut album, was making waves. Then, as now, Rossdale took on the “Glycerine” solo, his performance amplified by an electric guitar and a string section amidst an atmospheric setting of candelabras. However, this time, the years have added a layer of experience and depth to Rossdale’s performance, making it a memorable moment for both long-time fans and newcomers to Bush’s music. Watch both versions below.

