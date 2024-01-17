“Stop Making Sense” Hits The Big Screen Again

Talking Heads | Shutterstock

Stop Making Sense: 40th Anniversary Revival

It’s time to relive the magic, as Stop Making Sense makes a grand re-entry into theaters. This iconic Talking Heads concert film is all set to dazzle audiences once more, marking its 40th anniversary in style, in case you missed the A24 remastered version in theaters last year. Watch the trailer in all its remastered glory below.

Touring Across Cities

Get ready to experience this cinematic gem in a city near you. The film will be screening in a host of cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, and Toronto. It’s a perfect opportunity for fans, both old and new, to witness the band’s electrifying performance on the big screen. No screenings announced for Sal Lake City, but we’ll keep you posted.

Exclusive Merch and Surprise Visits

As if the screenings weren’t exciting enough, there’s also a special collection of merchandise lined up for purchase. Fans can grab exclusive items to commemorate this special occasion, including an album of official Talking Heads cover songs. Plus, keep your eyes peeled! Rumor has it, that band members might just surprise fans with appearances at some theater locations.

Engage with the Band

Imagine if you had the chance to chat with the Talking Heads members themselves. What burning questions would you ask? This could be your golden opportunity to dive into their creative minds. Maybe their interview on Colbert will answer your questions.

