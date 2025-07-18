Sean Means Movie Reviews For July 18th, 2025

Smurfs • Animated blue people • theaters • 1 star

When Papa Smurf is mysteriously taken by evil wizards Gargamel and his brother Razamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.

Starring: Rihanna, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Laurence Fishburne, Steve Buscemi, Jon Hamm

Director: Chris Miller

I Know What You Did Last Summer • slasher reboot/sequel • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

The film is a sequel to the previous installments in the franchise and takes place 28 years after the Tower Bay murders. It follows a group of friends who, after inadvertently causing a deadly car accident, decide to cover up their involvement to avoid the consequences. They make a pact to keep their secret, but a year later, their past comes back to haunt them as a stalker begins sending them taunting messages about their crime.

Starring: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Eddington • Creepy satire of COVID epidemic • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

In May 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Michael Ward

Director: Ari Aster

Next week:

• The Fantastic Four: First Steps

• Sorry, Baby