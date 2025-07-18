Boner Candidate #1: CAUGHT CANNOODLING AT THE COLDPLAY CONCERT

A “kiss cam” moment at the Coldplay concert exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the firms chief human resources officer Kristin Cabot. When the two were seen on the jumbotron they both of them scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught hugging and swaying together. The lead singer Chris Martin stated after the incident “must be having an affair.” The Astronomer Bryon appears to be married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, Cabot divorced in 2018 and it is unclear if she has remarried. Text from the work group chat stated “The text groups and chains of former employees are like… everybody’s laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed” along with the sources adding that Bryon was a “toxic” boss.

Boner Candidate #2: THIS STORY MAKES THE NAME ‘DIGNITY HEALTH CARE’ IRONIC, DON’T YOU THINK?

Dalee Marez and Kalia Zachary spent months of digging up ditches and crawling through drains to find their sister. Only to be told that there sister was in a morgue in Sacramento. When they went to see their sister Tonya, her eyes were missing along with her skin. Zachary stated “They said she died of hypothermia, then why did she look like she’d been eaten by wolves?” Though this is the begging of a living nightmare exposing an alleged pattern of wrongdoing by a multibillion dollar health care company that operates dozens of hospitals in California. The company being Dignity Health, they are being accused of “callous, reckless, and outrageous failure.” Now with multiple lawsuits that allege it lost patients bodies, along with failed to issue death certificates and neglected to tell family’s that their loved ones were dead. Some of the cases causing missing persons searches all well their body’s were decompose in a morgue.

Boner Candidate #3: TRASH AND DOMESTIC DUCKS ARE RUINING THE POND

A woman in Farmington is upset and concerned about the treatment of wildlife at the Farmington Pond, she has been finding dumping’s of domesticated ducks into the pond. The woman being Lorri Blanc has been feeding the ducks and geese for years, “I get my bucket of grains, and I come up here” Blanc said. Along with not only feeding them she makes sure to pick up the trash so they can’t get hurt from any cans or bottles also fishing line and hooks. Blanc stated “it makes me really sad, it’s unnecessary, it shouldn’t have to happen, there shouldn’t be fishing line laying around.” Adding along with seeing one of her duck friends hurt, “he had fishing line around his lg and it was so bad that when the vet took off the fishing line, the skin just came off his leg, and he had to euthanized.”

