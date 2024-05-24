Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 24th, 2024

What’s opening:

The Garfield Movie • Cartoon cat returns • theaters • 2 stars

After Garfield’s unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, ragged alley cat Vic, he and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered lives to join Vic on a risky heist. via IMDB

Director: Mark Dindal

Stars: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham

BABES • Raunchy comedy about pregnancy • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Lifelong friends Eden and Dawn, one single and wanting a baby, the other already a mother, navigate challenges to their bond when Eden pursues pregnancy alone after a one-night stand. via IMDB

Director: Pamela Adlon

Stars: Elena Ouspenskaia, Sandra Bernhard, Oliver Platt

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga • Prequel about ‘Mad Max’ character • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

The origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before her encounter and teamup with Mad Max. via IMDB

Director: George Miller

Stars: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke

Next week:

• Robot Dreams

• Young Woman and the Sea