Boner of the Day for May 24th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HANG ON A MINUTE…LET ME CHUUG THIS.
A man in Florida has been charged and arrested at a Margaritaville resort in Fort Myers beach. 23-year-old Connor Thurman had a room above the hotel valet parking lot, and threw a beer bottle from the balcony around 1:30am. Officials banged on the door and yelled at Connor, who was sitting on the balcony ignoring orders. Once Conner opened the door he had a beer bottle removed from his hand and put on the ground by an officer, and was told to pack his things and leave. Thurman just argued back with officers and his significant others before attempting to grab another beer bottle and chugged the rest of it. Connor Thurman was charged with trespassing in a structure conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.
via WFLA
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: NO RAINBOW BRIDGES
Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has decided during his “Freedom Summer” bridges can only be lit red, white, and blue between Memorial Day, and Labor Day. Which will exclude certain holidays like Pride Month, and Juneteenth which are holidays that celebrate inclusivity, and the date slavery was abolished. “Whichever bridge you’re on, you can see those colors, shining bright from that bridge. And it really is a beautiful sight. When we acknowledge things like Juneteenth, or our local sports team, that’s part of what adds to the vibrancy of the city.” said Kimberly Allen, the CEO of 904Ward, an advocacy group in the city that promotes diversity and inclusion. I think the undertones of this are what’s haunting. Why at this moment, in this month, why is that happening now?”
via MSN
Boner Candidate #3: WE HAD TO DO SOMETHING TO SLOW THE LITTLE NIPPER DOWN.
An enraged mother has shared her grievances on Reddit about the daycare her child attends. She wrote, “Back to Friday – I was shocked to see the ankle weights and the teacher commented that these were needed to slow him down and keep him from hurting himself/others. Katie soon came into the room and explained that the weights were used on another ‘big kid with sensory issues’ and they thought it would help slow down my child. Important to note kids in this room are age two-three. My kid is big but middle of the pack in his classroom. From what I’ve read, ankle weights are not at all developmentally appropriate or safe for a two-year-old. They force children to use quads instead of hamstrings, which can do serious damage to their developing muscles.”
via New York Post