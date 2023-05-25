Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 25th, 2023

Opening May 26, 2023

Artsies:

The Starling Girl — Christian girl in crisis — Broadway, Megaplex at the District — 3 1/2 stars.

17-year-old Jem Starling struggles with her place within her Christian fundamentalist community. But everything changes when her magnetic youth pastor Owen returns to their church. via IMDB

Director: Laurel Parmet

Stars: Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Jimmi Simpson

Fartsies:

About My Father — Father-son Italian stereotype comedy — theaters — 1 1/2 stars

When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. via IMDB

Director: Laura Terruso

Stars: Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall

The Little Mermaid — Disney reboot — theaters — 2 stars

A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. via IMDB

Director: Rob Marshall

Stars: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy

You Hurt My Feelings — Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy — theaters — 4 stars

A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. via IMDB

Director: Nicole Holofcener

Stars: Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, Tobias Menzies