Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 25th, 2023

Opening May 26, 2023
Artsies:
The Starling Girl — Christian girl in crisis — Broadway, Megaplex at the District — 3 1/2 stars.
17-year-old Jem Starling struggles with her place within her Christian fundamentalist community. But everything changes when her magnetic youth pastor Owen returns to their church. via IMDB
Director: Laurel Parmet
Stars: Eliza Scanlen, Lewis Pullman, Jimmi Simpson
Fartsies:
About My Father — Father-son Italian stereotype comedy — theaters — 1 1/2 stars
When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father Salvo that he is going to propose to his all-American girlfriend, Salvo insists on crashing a weekend with her tony parents. via IMDB
Director: Laura Terruso
Stars: Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Kim Cattrall
The Little Mermaid — Disney reboot — theaters — 2 stars
A young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince. via IMDB
Director: Rob Marshall
Stars: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy
You Hurt My Feelings — Julia Louis-Dreyfus comedy — theaters — 4 stars
A novelist’s longstanding marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband giving his honest reaction to her latest book. via IMDB
Director: Nicole Holofcener
Stars: Amber Tamblyn, David Cross, Tobias Menzies