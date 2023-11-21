Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 21st, 2023

Opening November 22, 2023

What I saw:

• Leo • Adam Sandler animated movie • Netflix • 3 stars

Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo,has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of the anxious students. via IMDB

Directors: Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim

Stars: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong

• Napoleon • Epic battle movie • theaters • 3 stars

Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, Joaquin Phoenix. via IMDB

Director: Ridley Scott

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim

• Wish • Disney musical • theaters • 3 stars

Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. via IMDB

Directors: Chris Buck Fawn Veerasunthorn

Stars: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk