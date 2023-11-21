Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 21st, 2023

Opening November 22, 2023
What I saw:
• Leo • Adam Sandler animated movie • Netflix • 3 stars
Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo,has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of the anxious students. via IMDB
Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, David Wachtenheim
Stars: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong
• Napoleon • Epic battle movie • theaters • 3 stars
Napoleon is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, Joaquin Phoenix. via IMDB
Ridley Scott
Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Tahar Rahim
• Wish • Disney musical • theaters • 3 stars
Wish will follow a young girl named Asha who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her. via IMDB
Chris Buck Fawn Veerasunthorn
Stars: Ariana DeBose, Chris Pine, Alan Tudyk