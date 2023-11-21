Boner of the Day for November 21st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER RESPONSIBLE GUN OWNER HEARD FROM
A 2 year old child fired a gun off in an Ohio Walmart, and had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The mother waited for officers to explain the situation, but she was charged for the incident. When the gun fired off, the magazine hit the child in the head causing minor damages. The police department posted on Facebook, “The Waverly Police Department emphasizes the importance of responsible firearm ownership and storage, especially those with children. Incidents like these underscore the need for heightened awareness and safety measures to prevent such accidents from occurring.” Other’s commented on the post, “She should be charged with inciting a panic as well. The workers and customers were all upset.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: WE TOOK YOUR LAND AND WE CAN TAKE YOUR HAIR.
An 8 year old, Native American boy, had to cut his hair due to school policy even though the policy infringes on his freedom of religion. American Civil Liberties Union has since stood up for the boy, demanding that the school change it’s policies. The little boy wanted to grow his hair long since he saw other Wyandotte men with long hair at the tribes annual, “Gathering of the Little Turtles.” Wyandotte men only cut their hair when they are mourning the loss of a loved one, traditionally. ACLU sent a letter to the school that reads, “Haderlein’s elementary school policy, impacts Native American students disproportionately and perpetuates a legacy of cultural, psychological, and spiritual trauma and discrimination.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: I WAS RAILROADED.
Phillip Fisher Jr. coordinates Philadelphia’s Moms for Liberty chapter. Phillip is also a registered sex offender for having sex with a 14 year old boy in 2011, according to multiple sex offender sites. Phillip claims it was all a setup. “It was a political situation that happened between me and Lyndon LaRouche. It was a member of his camp, his party, that made the accusation. They pushed it through. It was really a railroad job. At the time, I was the victim. What they did was basically trumped up charges to drown out the complaints that I was making on the issues of human rights. I never went out of my way to hide anything. I’m in the database. It’s an easy search. I said I’ll do whatever I have to do to get out of there.”
via Inquirer