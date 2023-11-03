Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 3rd, 2023

Opening November 3, 2023
The Persian Version • Iranian-American comedy • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Leila is an Iranian American woman who strives to find balance and embrace her opposing cultures. When her large family reunites in New York City for her father’s heart transplant, she keeps everyone at arm’s length, until a secret is revealed. via IMDB
Director: Maryam Keshavarz
Stars: Layla Mohammadi, Niousha Noor, Kamand Shafieisabet
Rustin • Civil rights biographical drama • Theaters; Netflix in two weeks • 3 1/2 stars
Bayard Rustin, advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., dedicates his life to the quest for racial equality, human rights and worldwide democracy. However, as an openly gay Black man, he is all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build. via IMDB
Director: George C. Wolfe
Stars: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman
Priscilla • Priscilla Presley biographical drama • Theaters • 3 1/2 stars
When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who’s already a meteoric rock ‘n’ roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend. via IMDB
Director: Sofia Coppola
Stars: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Ari Cohen
Next week:
• The Marvels
• The Holdovers
• The Killer (Netflix)