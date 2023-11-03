Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 3rd, 2023

Opening November 3, 2023

The Persian Version • Iranian-American comedy • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

Leila is an Iranian American woman who strives to find balance and embrace her opposing cultures. When her large family reunites in New York City for her father’s heart transplant, she keeps everyone at arm’s length, until a secret is revealed. via IMDB

Director: Maryam Keshavarz

Stars: Layla Mohammadi, Niousha Noor, Kamand Shafieisabet

Rustin • Civil rights biographical drama • Theaters; Netflix in two weeks • 3 1/2 stars

Bayard Rustin, advisor to Martin Luther King Jr., dedicates his life to the quest for racial equality, human rights and worldwide democracy. However, as an openly gay Black man, he is all but erased from the civil rights movement he helped build. via IMDB

Director: George C. Wolfe

Stars: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman

Priscilla • Priscilla Presley biographical drama • Theaters • 3 1/2 stars

When teenager Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who’s already a meteoric rock ‘n’ roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, and a gentle best friend. via IMDB

Director: Sofia Coppola

Stars: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Ari Cohen

Next week:

• The Marvels

• The Holdovers

• The Killer (Netflix)