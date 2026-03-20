Sean Means Movie Reviews From March 20th, 2026

Opening March 20, 2026

• Ready or Not 2: Here I Come • horror sequel • theaters • Didn’t see it.

After surviving one deadly game, Grace and her sister Faith must now outrun four rival families competing for a powerful throne – winner takes all. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett

Starring: Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton & Elijah Wood

• The Pout-Pout Fish • Animated fish story • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Two aquatic misfits embark on an impossible journey to save their home. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Ricard Cussó & Rio Harrington

Starring: Nick Offerman, Miranda Otto & Amy Sedaris

• Mr. Nobody Against Putin • Oscar-winning documentary • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A Russian teacher secretly documents his small town school’s transformation into a war recruitment center during the Ukraine invasion, revealing the ethical dilemmas educators face amid propaganda and militarization. ViaIMDB

Directed By: David Borenstein & Pavel Talankin

Starring: Pavel Talankin, Vladimir Putin & Galina Aleksandrovna

• Project Hail Mary • Science fiction to save the world • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Science teacher Ryland Grace wakes up alone on a spaceship light-years from Earth. As his memory returns, he uncovers a mission to stop a mysterious substance killing the sun, and save Earth. An unexpected friendship may be the key. ViaIMDB

Directed By: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller & James Ortiz

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Next Week:

• They Will Kill You

• A Magnificent Life