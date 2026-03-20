Boner of the Day From March 20th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: SHE JUST LOVES HOSPITAL FOOD.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare has filed a lawsuit to remove a former patient who has remained in her hospital room since being discharged in October 2025. The hospital claims her continued presence is taking up limited inpatient resources and preventing other patients from receiving needed care. Despite multiple efforts to assist with her discharge, including transportation and coordination with family, the patient has refused to leave, prompting legal action.

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Boner Candidate #2: THE KIDS THINK THIS GAME IS WAY BETTER THAN THAT FIVE NIGHTS FREDDIE THING.

A controversial video game called Five Nights at Epstein’s, inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s and referencing Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been accessed by students in the Wake County Public School System. School officials confirmed receiving reports and have begun blocking related websites on district-managed devices while continuing to investigate. Parents expressed concern over the game’s content and accessibility, noting that some students may still be playing it on personal devices despite school restrictions.

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!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: GET READY STUDENTS, IT’S TIME TO PLAY KNIFE TAG.

A fifth-grade teacher, Kha Nam Nguyen, was arrested after students at Wing and Lilly Fong Elementary School reported disturbing behavior, including inappropriate touching, comments, and frightening classroom “games” involving a knife. Police say multiple students described feeling uncomfortable or scared, and a search of the classroom confirmed some of their claims. Nguyen now faces multiple charges of child abuse and unlawful contact with a minor and has been barred from contacting students while his case proceeds.

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