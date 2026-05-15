Sean Means Movie Reviews May 15th, 2026

Opening May 15, 2026

The Wizard of the Kremlin – Fictionalized Vladimir Putin drama – theaters – 2 stars.

A young Russian filmmaker becomes an unlikely advisor to Vladimir Putin as he rises to power in post-Soviet Russia, navigating the new era’s complexities and chaos.. Via IMDB

Directed by Olivier Assayas

Starring Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge

Omaha

A father conceals the truth about his family’s seemingly spontaneous cross-country road trip. A Sundance premiere starring John Magaro (Past Lives). Via IMDB

Directed by Cole Webley

Starring John Magaro, Molly Belle Wright, Wyatt Solis

Obsession

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price. Via IMDB

Directed by Curry Barker

Starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson

———

May 22:

• The Mandalorian and Grogu

• I Love Boosters

• Passenger

• Steal This Story, Please