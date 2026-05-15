Sean Means Movie Reviews May 15th, 2026

Opening May 15, 2026
The Wizard of the Kremlin – Fictionalized Vladimir Putin drama – theaters – 2 stars.
A young Russian filmmaker becomes an unlikely advisor to Vladimir Putin as he rises to power in post-Soviet Russia, navigating the new era’s complexities and chaos.. Via IMDB
Directed by Olivier Assayas
Starring Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge
Omaha
A father conceals the truth about his family’s seemingly spontaneous cross-country road trip. A Sundance premiere starring John Magaro (Past Lives). Via IMDB
Directed by Cole Webley
Starring John Magaro, Molly Belle Wright, Wyatt Solis
Obsession
After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic finds himself getting exactly what he asked for but soon discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price. Via IMDB
Directed by Curry Barker
Starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson
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May 22:
• The Mandalorian and Grogu
• I Love Boosters
• Passenger
• Steal This Story, Please