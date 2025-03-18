Radio From Hell

Tech Talk for March 18th 2025

Acknowledge your Tribal Chief in WWE 2K25

Backyard Baseball 97 is back…again! For phones!

Gather 32 of your closest friends and play 33 Immortals
  • Top down action rogue like where you battle agents of heaven and hell to rebel against god
  • Quick 25 minute matches that should feel like old school MMORPG raids
  • Out now in early access for PC and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-K3N71WIog
It’s samurai time in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Whip out your wrist blades and start stabbing in the massive open world set in 16th century Japan
  • Chock full of new features that make the game even more immersive than past iterations
  • Recruit a spy network, hide in shallow water with a bamboo snorkel, kill people through paper walls
  • Out this Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and MacOS
  • https://youtu.be/zxtJFdnMo7k?feature=shared
Pop some iodine tablets, then play some Atomfall
  • Explore a nuclear quarantine zone in an alternative history 1950s England
  • Fight a doomsday cult and mutated monsters in the British countryside
  • Out next Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH2W7V7eF_0
Can you beat the stock market?
  • Just click buy or sell as the graph moves up or down, and try to get it right!
  • Play with a segment of real historical stock data
  • https://canyoubeatthemarket.com/
