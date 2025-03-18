Tech Talk for March 18th 2025

Acknowledge your Tribal Chief in WWE 2K25

Tons of new features and members of the roster in this annual update

Out now on PlayStation and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7ZGSUP7wws Backyard Baseball 97 is back…again! For phones! Build a team of neighborhood kids to win the trophy!

Out next Thursday on iOS and Android

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBCSPbOQGpQ Gather 32 of your closest friends and play 33 Immortals Top down action rogue like where you battle agents of heaven and hell to rebel against god

Quick 25 minute matches that should feel like old school MMORPG raids

Out now in early access for PC and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-K3N71WIog

It’s samurai time in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Whip out your wrist blades and start stabbing in the massive open world set in 16th century Japan

Chock full of new features that make the game even more immersive than past iterations

Recruit a spy network, hide in shallow water with a bamboo snorkel, kill people through paper walls

Out this Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and MacOS

https://youtu.be/zxtJFdnMo7k?feature=shared