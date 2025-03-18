Tech Talk for March 18th 2025

Acknowledge your Tribal Chief in WWE 2K25
- Tons of new features and members of the roster in this annual update
- Out now on PlayStation and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7ZGSUP7wws
Backyard Baseball 97 is back…again! For phones!
- Build a team of neighborhood kids to win the trophy!
- Out next Thursday on iOS and Android
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBCSPbOQGpQ
Gather 32 of your closest friends and play 33 Immortals
- Top down action rogue like where you battle agents of heaven and hell to rebel against god
- Quick 25 minute matches that should feel like old school MMORPG raids
- Out now in early access for PC and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G-K3N71WIog
It’s samurai time in Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Whip out your wrist blades and start stabbing in the massive open world set in 16th century Japan
- Chock full of new features that make the game even more immersive than past iterations
- Recruit a spy network, hide in shallow water with a bamboo snorkel, kill people through paper walls
- Out this Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and MacOS
- https://youtu.be/zxtJFdnMo7k?feature=shared
Pop some iodine tablets, then play some Atomfall
- Explore a nuclear quarantine zone in an alternative history 1950s England
- Fight a doomsday cult and mutated monsters in the British countryside
- Out next Thursday on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EH2W7V7eF_0
Can you beat the stock market?
- Just click buy or sell as the graph moves up or down, and try to get it right!
- Play with a segment of real historical stock data
- https://canyoubeatthemarket.com/