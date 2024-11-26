Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with JD for November 26th, 2024

Rip open some packs and reignite your childhood addiction in Pokemon TCG Pocket
  • Open card packs with your favorite Pokemon cards, collect cards and battle
  • Free to play, no ads, open two card packs each day to get that rush
  • Build a deck, draw cards and put them into play as you battle an opponent
  • Out now on Android and iOS
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttIlVC9tKOs

 

Grab a fistful of tokens and play some Dungeon Clawler
  • Fill a claw machine with weapons, shields, and trinkets, then use a claw to pick your next move
  • Add more items to your machine as you go
  • Battle increasingly difficult enemies as you explore the dungeon
  • Out in early access on PC, Android, and iOS
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UDTxqZf0qw

 

You’ll love this one, bro–it’s Mario & Luigi: Brothership

 

For the times you can’t fly to Anaheim, tune into the Sounds of Disneyland
  • If your budget is keeping you away from the happiest place on earth, at least you can still hear it
  • Pick your time period, ride, or area of the park and hit play
  • http://soundsofdisneyland.com/

 

Explore what the internet used to feel like with Cloudhiker
  • Explore over 20,000 random old websites
  • It’s how the internet used to be before Facebook and Google ruined everything
  • https://cloudhiker.net/

 

