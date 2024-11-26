Tech Talk with JD for November 26th, 2024

Rip open some packs and reignite your childhood addiction in Pokemon TCG Pocket
- Open card packs with your favorite Pokemon cards, collect cards and battle
- Free to play, no ads, open two card packs each day to get that rush
- Build a deck, draw cards and put them into play as you battle an opponent
- Out now on Android and iOS
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttIlVC9tKOs
Grab a fistful of tokens and play some Dungeon Clawler
- Fill a claw machine with weapons, shields, and trinkets, then use a claw to pick your next move
- Add more items to your machine as you go
- Battle increasingly difficult enemies as you explore the dungeon
- Out in early access on PC, Android, and iOS
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UDTxqZf0qw
You’ll love this one, bro–it’s Mario & Luigi: Brothership
- Explore different islands and save the world with your Italian brother
- Solve puzzles, fight bad guys, and jump around a whole lot
- Out now on Nintendo Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5BTHdsLYGPM
For the times you can’t fly to Anaheim, tune into the Sounds of Disneyland
- If your budget is keeping you away from the happiest place on earth, at least you can still hear it
- Pick your time period, ride, or area of the park and hit play
- http://soundsofdisneyland.com/
Explore what the internet used to feel like with Cloudhiker
- Explore over 20,000 random old websites
- It’s how the internet used to be before Facebook and Google ruined everything
- https://cloudhiker.net/