Boner of the Day for November 26th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THEY’RE ALL CON MEN AND GRIFTERS
A Trump advisor, Boris Epshteyn, is under scrutiny after attempting to receive payment from administration nominees for lobbying efforts for the president. According to the review, Trump met with Bessent for the first time. Epshteyn invited him to lunch at a hotel in Palm Beach, where he asked for a monthly retainer of at least $30,000 to promote his name at Mar-a-Lago. Epshteyn denied the allegations, calling them a political hitjob. Boris said, “I am honored to work for President Trump and with his team. These fake claims are false and defamatory and will not distract us from making America great again.”
!!!WINNER!!
Boner Candidate #2: WE SHOULD DEFACE SOME OF THEIR PROPERTY AS PART OF THE PUNISHMENT
Vandalism on ancient petroglyphs in southern Utah has the Kane County Sherriff’s office asking the public for help in identifying a pair of individual responsible for the vandalism. Bureau of Land Management is teaming up with the sheriff’s office to investigate, and capture those responsible. Anyone with information is should call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office at 435-644-2668.
Boner Candidate #3: SOMEONE THOUGHT THIS WOULD BE A GENIOUS MOVE
It’s that time of year where we stuff our face with Turkey, and some find the technique of using brine to flavor your turkey best. While there are many ways to brine a turkey, using a hefty amount of salt is always a must. It lead someone to question, “Where is there an immense amount of salt?” Once the realization hit, someone packed a turkey and headed out to the Great Salt Lake. Someone tried the “lake brine” technique, and it looked awful. Photo proof by The Great Salt Lake Park sharing on social media shown a a disgusting looking turkey, that is not safe for consumption. The Great Salt Lake Park wrote underneath the photo, “Not only is the salinity too high for a proper brine, the waves can be very strong and there’s a good chance you could lose the entire turkey as this person did.”