Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 20th, 2024

Two remakes
Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake
- A remake of a 2004 GameBoy Advance game
- Use power ups and different abilities to solve puzzles and catch DK
- Play co-op to solve even tougher puzzles
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAX_ObgMj0U
- Out now on Nintendo Switch
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- The second game in a planned trilogy beginning with 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Revisiting the 1997 classic FF7 with updated combat system and realistic graphics
- Control a party of heroes as you strive to take down an evil corporation
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_4CkyOmuuU
- Out next Thursday on PS5
A remaster
Tomb Raider I-III remastered
- Enjoy your old blocky favorite PlayStation game with updated visuals and gameplay
- Explore ancient ruins, shoot baddies, and solve puzzles as you recover artifacts
- If you insist, you can switch back and forth from the older graphics
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqdplE3fz7whttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_4CkyOmuuU
- Out now on everything
And a long delayed disaster
Skull and Bones
- One of the most delayed video games of all time is finally out! And it kinda stinks…
- Began development in 2013 and was originally slated to come out in 2017
- Scoot around on a pirate ship and shoot stuff with up to 2 other friends
- Out now on PS5, Xbox, and PC
- https://youtu.be/aJy3FXGb6ok?si=KqBpKacjndvJ0IPB
- The Turbulent Story of Skull and Bones
Okay now let’s get serious and look up what stocks your congressmen own
- Search for your favorite U.S. congressperson and see what stocks they’ve been trading lately
- It might just align with the way they’ve been voting…
- https://www.quiverquant.com/politicians/