Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 20th, 2024

Posted on
Two remakes
Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake
    • A remake of a 2004 GameBoy Advance game
    • Use power ups and different abilities to solve puzzles and catch DK
    • Play co-op to solve even tougher puzzles
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAX_ObgMj0U
    • Out now on Nintendo Switch
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    • The second game in a planned trilogy beginning with 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake
    • Revisiting the 1997 classic FF7 with updated combat system and realistic graphics
    • Control a party of heroes as you strive to take down an evil corporation
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_4CkyOmuuU
    • Out next Thursday on PS5
A remaster
Tomb Raider I-III remastered
And a long delayed disaster
Skull and Bones
Okay now let’s get serious and look up what stocks your congressmen own
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top