Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 20th, 2024

Two remakes Mario vs. Donkey Kong remake A remake of a 2004 GameBoy Advance game Use power ups and different abilities to solve puzzles and catch DK Play co-op to solve even tougher puzzles https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PAX_ObgMj0U Out now on Nintendo Switch

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth The second game in a planned trilogy beginning with 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Revisiting the 1997 classic FF7 with updated combat system and realistic graphics Control a party of heroes as you strive to take down an evil corporation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_4CkyOmuuU Out next Thursday on PS5



A remaster

Tomb Raider I-III remastered

Enjoy your old blocky favorite PlayStation game with updated visuals and gameplay Explore ancient ruins, shoot baddies, and solve puzzles as you recover artifacts If you insist, you can switch back and forth from the older graphics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BqdplE3fz7whttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H_4CkyOmuuU Out now on everything



And a long delayed disaster

Skull and Bones

One of the most delayed video games of all time is finally out! And it kinda stinks… Began development in 2013 and was originally slated to come out in 2017 Scoot around on a pirate ship and shoot stuff with up to 2 other friends Out now on PS5, Xbox, and PC https://youtu.be/aJy3FXGb6ok?si=KqBpKacjndvJ0IPB The Turbulent Story of Skull and Bones



