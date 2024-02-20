Boner of the Day for February 20th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WILL BE A LAUGH RIOT, I’M SURE
In January, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a 70th birthday party fundraiser that was supposed to have a lot of celebrities attend, but none attended and neither did Kennedy Jr. Now, coming tomorrow, Kennedy Jr. is having a new event called “A Night of Laughter” where there will be more celebrities and comedians. One of the comedians being Rob Schneider, who is, like Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaxxer. Other guests consist of Tim Dillon, Adam Carolla and Bobby Lee. Dillon once said in the podcast he runs, ” I lean conservative. I was in the mortgage industry. I idolize hucksters, thieves, cons and cheats. My dream is to be a traveling salesman through America. And if comedy works, that’s nice too.”
via Daily Beast
Boner Candidate #2: IT’LL BE A MAGA BEAT DOWN
UFC fighter Ian Garry has recently said he plans to humiliate Colby Covington, another UFC fighter, in front of Donald Trump. Covington is a Trump supporter and Garry says, “All of the s*** he will have said leading up to that fight, I’ll talk to him when I beat the f*** out of him in that octagon. If Trump’s in attendance, I will drag Colby in front of Trump and I will beat the mouth off and say, ‘This is what you created.'” The fight between the two hasn’t been confirmed yet.
via Mediaite
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THE VIRGIN LIST
A social media post from a university in Kazakhstan recently caused waves as it held sensitive and personal information of almost 200 female students. The post was deleted, but it contained information about the female students such as whether they were a virgin, phone numbers, and age. The violation of privacy has had some women come out and say, “Our personal data is hanging on every lamp post.” The minister of science and higher education, Sayasat Nurbek, intervened and said, “The transfer of personal information, especially of a medical nature, is a violation. I have taken control of this issue, because there is a direct violation here. Those responsible will face punishment under our current legislation.”
via Metro