Boner of the Day for February 3rd, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: DEAR MEGAN KELLY: HAVE YOU EVER SEEN LITTLE HOUSE

Megan Kelly had somethings to say to Netflix about the reboot of the Little House On the Prairie. She took her opinion to X where she tagged Netflix stating “if you wokeify Little House On the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project.” Melissa Gilbert heard about the post where she took it into her own hands to post on Instagram stating that “Apparently Megan tweeted not to ‘wokeify’ the Little House, Ummmm… watch the show again. TV doesn’t get as woke as we did.” The producer did not shy away from uncomfortable topics, Michael Landon talked difficult conversations such as racism, addiction, nativism, misogyny, and rape.

Boner Candidate #2: THE BEST THING WOULD BE TO BUILD A WALL AROUND HERRIMAN

Members of an extremist group protested “invaders” at the city hall in Herriman on February 1st. They carried around flags such as the Betsy Ross flag, Utah state flags, and a flag that showed a logo of a white supremist group Patriot Front. They claim that they are protesting against the cartel violence in Utah, and that Herriman has been effected by the violence of the cartel pouring over the southern boarder. The group requires its members to spread its message or face expulsion. Many people online say that the group left fairly quickly and they weren’t there for a long time. The group has a history of anti- LGBTQ+, pro-life, anti-immigration.

Boner Candidate #3: YEP. THAT’S WHY THE HELICOPTER AND THE PLANE COLLIDED.

Sean Duffy the secretary of Transport blamed “changing the names from cockpit to flight deck” for undermining the safety in the wake of Washington DC crash. After Wednesday’s tragedy is blaming Biden administration for “Misplaced direction of leadership.” Duffy was asked on Sunday by Fox News if the ‘discussions around DEI hires had become a massive distraction.’ He stated that the mission of DOT and FAA is safety. He than goes on to say “Over the last four years…about changing names from ‘cockpit’ to ‘flightdeck’ or ‘notice-to airmen’ because it’s too gender-specific.

