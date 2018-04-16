Contests 2018 Utah Arts Festival Amplified Concert Series By X96 Posted on April 16, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:A-Trak, Arts, Broken Bones, Concert, Downtown, Festival, free, June, Library, Music, People Under the Stairs, Ron Pope, Salt Lake City, Square, St Paul, Stage, tickets, utah, Win Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Win Tickets to Goo Goo Dolls: Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour Win Tickets to Bleachers Real Salt Lake vs Colorado Rapids Comments