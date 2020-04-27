Life

A Dirty Car Is A Major Dating Turn-Off

Posted on

When we get back to dating normally, make sure your car is clean. A new survey found that a dirty car is not the way to your lover’s heart. 7 out of 10 people said a dirty car is a turn-off. Just over half of the 2,000 people surveyed said they would end the first date early if their date came through in a nasty vehicle. 23 percent of people said that they have ended a relationship because of a dirty car.

Time to start prepping that car for your future self’s love life.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top