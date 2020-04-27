A Dirty Car Is A Major Dating Turn-Off

When we get back to dating normally, make sure your car is clean. A new survey found that a dirty car is not the way to your lover’s heart. 7 out of 10 people said a dirty car is a turn-off. Just over half of the 2,000 people surveyed said they would end the first date early if their date came through in a nasty vehicle. 23 percent of people said that they have ended a relationship because of a dirty car.

Time to start prepping that car for your future self’s love life.