Jay and Silent Bob Get Their Own 8-Bit Video Game

Fans of Jay and Silent Bob can party like it’s 1995 with a new 8-bit-style video game called Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl. The game features the iconic duo battling their way through the mall from the movie Mallrats, with sidescrolling action similar to NES classics like River City Ransom or Double Dragon. Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl was actually released last year on a limited run of physical NES cartridges, but now will be downloadable on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.