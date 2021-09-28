A Mattress Designed For Gamers Goes On Sale In Japan

There are gaming chairs, gaming keyboards, gaming loungewear, and gaming energy drinks.

Now you can add gaming mattresses to the list.

A company in Japan called Bauhutte is selling the official “Gaming Mattress.”

According to Famitsu, the slightly firm foam mattress provides the support for a restful sleep after a long day of gaming and is advertised as perfect for sprawling on during the day while playing as well (couldn’t that be the case for every bed?)

Bauhutte already has an elaborate gaming bed setup, so adding a mattress makes sense.

It will come in 3 sizes and range in price from $250 to $400.

Lots of people have gaming chairs and swear by them – so do you think gaming beds could be the next “big thing”?