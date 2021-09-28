Fat Bear Week Returns!

Fat Bear Week is back!

The celebration of the chubby bears residing at Katami National Park Reserve has returned for its seventh year!

The public gets to vote for their favorite bears every day between September 29 to October 5 in a bracket-style competition.

Fat bears are healthy bears, so celebrating some of their thickness is in good fun-and so is the bear cam available at the Park’s website.

Fat Bear Week Is Back! Here Is The 2021 Bracket You’ve Been Waiting For https://t.co/oxv1CRdZFd — World Travel Index News (@Wtravelindex) September 28, 2021

“All bears are winners but only one true champion will emerge,” the National Park said.

Will you be voting in Fat Bear Week? What animal would you like to see get the same attention?