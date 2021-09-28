Artist Takes Money From Museum, Calls It His ‘Work Of Art’

A Danish artist given money to display in an art installation has decided to keep it.

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of $84 thousand to recreate a previous installation in the museum that required the cash on display. He ended up keeping the money.

Since the money was PART of the exhibit, it seems fitting that Haaning changed its title to “Take the Money and Run.”

Haaning told press that “the work of art” is that he “took their money.”

The museum says Haaning has until the end of the exhibit in January to return the funds or they would report him to police.

Do you think the museum should have considered something like this happening? Should the artist return the money?