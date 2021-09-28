Peacock adds ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘Elm Street’, ‘Chucky’, and more

Peacock has just announced the new movies it will be adding to its streaming service just in time for the Halloween season.

‘Peacocktober’ will feature all your Halloween favorites available to stream on the platform.

The new ‘Halloween Kills’ will be released on October 15, which is the latest movie of the ‘Halloween’ franchise.

Peacock streaming service adds Friday the 13th, Elm Street, Chainsaw, & Chucky movies https://t.co/vIYh3iqHSk pic.twitter.com/56Pemzm9VZ — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) September 28, 2021

Plus, they are also adding ‘Friday the 13th’, ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’, ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, ‘Child’s Play’, and more starting October 1.

