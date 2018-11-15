And You Thought Your Co-Workers Sucked

A 57-year-old German recently went on trial on attempted murder charges on allegations he poisoned co-workers’ sandwiches over several years. German privacy regulations prevent the name of the man from being released, but he stands accused of slipping substances, including lead acetate and mercury into the lunches of his colleagues. Surveillance video is what ultimately led to the man’s arrest. showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich. Why did he do it? Prosecutors allege that he was motivated by wanting to watch their physical deterioration. As for those he poisoned? One person is in a coma with brain damage and another has serious kidney damage.

A 56-year-old German worker was allegedly caught on camera poisoning a colleague’s lunch, prompting authorities to investigate the deaths of 21 other employees at ARI Armaturen, which makes industrial components. 21 employees have died before retirement pic.twitter.com/I8P2SvMzcg — Being Yakin ® (@ItsYakin) June 30, 2018