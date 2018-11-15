California Wildfires | Donate

As you have no doubt seen in the news, the California wildfires are devastating communities and the effort to fight this tragedy is taking its toll in many ways. You can help by donating to these charities who are assisting the victims and those working to prevent more damage and lives being lost.

The American Red Cross is taking donations to help fire victims by selecting “California Wildfires” for your donations here. You can also text the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Also, you can download the organization’s mobile Red Cross Emergency App. In addition, you can become a Red Cross volunteer here.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation needs help to fund hydration backpacks for all its firefighters. If you would like to support them, please make a donation here.

A special thanks to our local support from Cedar City, Washington City, Kanab, Hurricane, West Valley, Murray, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake Unified, Uintah Fire, Lone Peak Fire, Pleasant Grove, South Jordan, Syracuse, Wasatch County Fire District, Park City, North Summit, Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Green River, Levan, Holden, Gunnison, Wales, and the North Tooele Fire District. You are heroes.