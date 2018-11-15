Widow Has Husband’s Skin Removed To Preserve Tattoos

Tattoos really are forever

Cheryl Wenzel chose to pay tribute to her late husband’s memory in a unique fashion. Cheryl’s dearly departed husband was a tattoo artist so she had his skin removed, preserved and framed to pay honor to him and his artwork. The procedure took 3-months and cost her around $80,000. She said it is what her husband wanted and the skin will be hung in his former tattoo studio. How would you like to be remembered after you die?

