Widow Has Husband’s Skin Removed To Preserve Tattoos

Tattoos really are forever
Cheryl Wenzel chose to pay tribute to her late husband’s memory in a unique fashion. Cheryl’s dearly departed husband was a tattoo artist so she had his skin removed, preserved and framed to pay honor to him and his artwork. The procedure took 3-months and cost her around $80,000. She said it is what her husband wanted and the skin will be hung in his former tattoo studio. How would you like to be remembered after you die?
