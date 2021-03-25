‘Arrested Development’, ‘Archer’ Star Jessica Walter Passes Away At 80

Actress Jessica Walter, famous for her portrayal of Lucille Bluth in Arrested Development, has died at the age of 80.

She reportedly died in her sleep at her New York City home.

Walter’s acting career spanned more than six decades, including films like Play Misty For Me and The Flamingo Kid. She won an Emmy in 1975 for Amy Prentiss.

But her most iconic role came in 2004 as Lucille Bluth, the bitter matriarch from Arrested Development. The role earned her another Emmy nomination and two SAG nominations and lives on in popular memes to this day.

Walter also served as a National Vice President for the Screen Actors Guild and served on the SAG Board of Directors.

