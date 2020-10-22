Chipotle Reveals Reason Behind No Longer Serving Free Tortilla Sides

Chipotle has revealed its reasoning behind no longer allowing free sides of tortillas and-like many other things this year. It’s because of COVID-19.

Jack Hartung, Chief Finance Officer for Chipotle, says that the company is now charging a quarter for side tortillas because it has seen a dip in restaurant-level operating margins over the most recent quarter.

During a call with investors, Hartung also stated that Covid-19 pay (which covers the expenses of employees if they or a family member is exposed to the virus) and how customers are spending. Burritos have been in high demand with the company. Working that food hack angle, customers were adding a LOT of free side tortillas to their order.

Chipotle reveals it killed the free tortilla side because people were ordering too many during the pandemic | Kate Taylor https://t.co/JPBVYue3wY — Retail News Bot (@retailnewsbot) October 22, 2020

While free is good, Chipotle is still keeping their extra tortillas on the affordable side for just 25 cents.

What is your go-to order from Chipotle? Are you angry about having to pay for side tortillas now?