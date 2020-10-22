PS5 Will Have Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and More at Launch

PlayStation has confirmed which streaming apps will be available at the launch of the PS5.

They include but are not limited to Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, and Spotify.

The company said more streaming apps to come in the future.

Sony confirms Disney Plus, Netflix, and Twitch will be on the PS5 at launch https://t.co/tn7uf1P36Q pic.twitter.com/WDmXwBfG5z — The Verge (@verge) October 22, 2020

On the list of future apps are Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, and Peacock.

The PS5 release date in the US is November 12th, globally November 19th.

Are the streaming apps a make or break for you in purchasing or doesn’t matter, you were getting it anyway?