Coca-Cola Unveils Paper Bottle Prototype

Coca-Cola is working on a new type of way to hold your drink.

The soda brand is working with Danish company Paboco to develop a bottle made completely from paper.

The goal is to create a bottle that could be easily recycled with other paper products, although the current incarnation has a plastic lining.

In a statement, Coca-Cola says that “paper packaging has a role to play in the future.”

Would you drink soda out of a paper bottle? Do you think this is a good direction for drink bottles?

