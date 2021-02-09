How to Get Free Fries from McDonald’s

McDonald’s is giving customers a super-easy way to get some free french fries each week.

The “Fry Day” deal gives customers free french fries with orders of at least $1 according to Delish.

All you have to do to get your fries is have the McDonald’s app!

McDonald’s “Fry Day” deal happens every Friday through June 27.

Will you be trying to take advantage of free french fries? Who makes the best french fries?