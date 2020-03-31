Cops Use Taser on Half-Naked Man After Pepper Spray Doesn’t Work

A “half-naked” man with an apparent immunity to pepper spray has been arrested after reportedly charging Georgia police officers. The unidentified 40-year-old was taken into custody at about 2 p.m. Monday, after Arlington police officers responded to a report of a drunk, disorderly person aggravating residents of an apartment building. “Upon arrival, the subject charged at officers and remained combative,” says Arlington County Police spokeswoman Ashley Savage. Officers attempted to stop the semi-clothed man by dousing him with pepper spray, but it “had little effect on the suspect” and he kept coming at them, according to a police report. So they pulled out their Tasers and fired, causing the man to collapse. He’s been charged with indecent exposure, obstruction of justice and public intoxication, Savage says.

