Utah Pride Festival Postponed

Forget summertime. This fall will be epic. Just about every concert that has been postponed due to the pandemic will happen in the fall (hopefully). The Utah Pride festival will follow suit. According to Q Magazine, “The new dates for the Utah Pride Festival and Parade are September 26–27, 2020. As usual, the March and Rally, OUTdoors and Proud 5K, and the Festival Opening Ceremony will happen on Saturday. The Pride Parade and final day of the Festival in Washington Square will occur on Sunday.”

Leaders have stated that “The Pride Days theme for 2020 is ‘Love On, Live On’ – our hope is that we can all focus on this message as we move through these uncertain times with optimism for better days to come.” You can find the full statement over at the Utah Pride Center website.