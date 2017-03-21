Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of March 22nd

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

Corey’s Concert and Event Calendar is sponsored by:

Have an event coming up? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

•Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Man, basketball! Hopefully the Jazz can end their 3 game losing streak.

•Disney’s The Lion King at Eccles Theatre

“Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney’s THE LION KING, making its triumphant return to Salt Lake City at the brand-new Eccles Theater, March 23 – April 26, 2017!” This is more live than the newly announced live action film that Jon Favreau will be shooting next year.

•Jo Koy at Wiseguys

Regular on the Adam Carolla Podcast, Jo Koy has had a great streak of success. Catch him live at Wiseguys downtown. Jo also has two shows on Saturday.

•Spring Grüve Concert with Crystal Fighters at Park City Mountain

Crystal Fighters are an electronic, funk band from London in. Their style is a fusion of genres – fast progressive dance music joined by the melodies and dances of traditional Basque folk, alongside synthesizers, bass-driven wonk-funk, with beats fueled by early 1980s Spanish punk and experimental electronica. Salt Lake’s VanLadyLove is perfroming as well as a bumch of activities.

•Dressy Bessy at Diabolical Records

Kick ass indie band out of Denver from the 2000’s. Solid show.

•Salt Lake City Flea Market and Swap Meet at the Utah State Fairpark

If they don’t have it, you don’t need it! “Come join us each month and enjoy the best Vintage, Antiques, New & Old, Clothing, Tools, Kitsch, Handmade, Records, Books, Furniture, Collectibles, Bits n’ Bobs, Art, Toys, Eclectic, Knick Knacks, Gadgets, Accessories, Yard Sale Style, Music, Food Trucks, Fun and More! Not just another flea market, but another awesome year-round monthly community event.”

•Great White and Slaughter at the Dejoria Center in Kamas

Does Kamas even know what they’ve gotten themselves into? 90’s cock-rock staples, are bringing it to rural Utah.

•2017 World Chariot Racing Championships at Golden Spike Arena

Utah teams will compete for the opportunity to represent Utah in the World Championships March 18-19, 24-26 at the Golden Spike Event Center. Don’t miss any of the action!

•Pee Wee’s Big Adventure at Brewviews

The 1985 road movie with an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes will be shown for free at Brewvies. Just make sure you’re 21. Make sure to order the “Large Marge.”

•Fundementals of Glassblowing at Locals Artist Collective in Ogden

Ever wanted to make your own glass thing? A cup, perhaps? A decorative unicorn horn? “$40 per hour for 1 person, $75 per hour for 2 people, $100 per hour for 3 people. This can be a single night class or can be signed up for as your schedule permits. A rare opportunity to learn the art of making various items out of glass. Using a propane and oxygen-fueled torch and various steel and graphite tools, students will have the opportunity learn to safely manipulate borosilicate (Pyrex) glass reaching temperatures of 2400 degrees F into their choice of a pendant or marble. All materials will be provided.” Space is limited, so get one it!

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…