Couple Trapped In ‘Ice Cave’ Burned Their Own Hair For Warmth

Sh0uld have brought those hand warmers

An Idaho couple were forced to “burn everything” to stay warm after getting stuck in a cave for nearly two days. Spencer and Jessica Christiansen were hiking in the Darby Canyon Ice Cave in Wyoming for Spencer’s birthday. Despite being experienced climbers, they got lost and stuck in the cave. The couple says they burned everything they could to stay warm including a backpack, baseball caps, and even clumps of their own hair. Finally, the pair were rescued and treated for mild hypothermia and frostbite.

Spencer and Jessica Christiansen realised that they were dangerously close to death. Too dark to see the way out and nearly too cold and wet to keep moving, the couple had become trapped over the weekend in a meandering ice cave. https://t.co/Oc5vYJPkzR — IOL News (@IOL) August 15, 2018