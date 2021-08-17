Daniel Craig calls inheritance ‘distasteful’ and says his kids won’t get his millions

‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig won’t be leaving his fortune to his children after he’s gone.

Craig recently revealed in an interview that he thinks the idea of inheritance “is quite distasteful.”

“My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go,” the actor added.

Daniel Craig says he won’t leave kids his fortunehttps://t.co/ybDO4p0C4p — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 17, 2021

Craig has a two-year-old daughter with actress Rachel Wiesz and is the father of a 29-year-old from his previous marriage.

Do you agree with Daniel Craig’s stance on inheritances? Would you prefer to just spend your money while still alive?