This Guy Ate Big Macs Daily for 50 Years

Donald Gorske has set the record for Most McDonald’s Big Macs Eaten!

67-year-old Gorske says that he has been eating at least two Big Macs daily for about 50 years!

The now-retired prison guard has said that he has kept track of every single Big Mac he’s consumed since 1972.

MacDaddy: Guinness record holder ate McDonald's Big Macs daily for 50 years https://t.co/s46UIOmgzU pic.twitter.com/quHoEZCgE4 — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2021

Gorske told Guinness World Records, “When I like something, I stick with it all the time.” If you recall, Gorske was featured in the movie “Super Size Me.”

What is something you can eat and never get sick of? What do you usually order from McDonald’s?