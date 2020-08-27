Family Charged $4,400 For Water Bill

Image opening up your water bill to find out you’ve been charged $4,400. The Do Family in Garden Grove, California was charged that much for allegedly using the equivalent of 50 swimming pools of water; approximately 760,000 gallons.

Luke Do said, “We are a family of three, just my wife, myself and my son. We don’t have a swimming pool.”

California family on the hook for $4,400 bill claiming they used equivalent of 50 swimming pools’ worth of water https://t.co/040mJSqIxD — Mercury News (@mercnews) August 26, 2020

The city ran tests on the meter and found no problems so the family is responsible for the bill. Garden Grove offered the Do family a payment plan for the amount.

Luke said, “I feel very helpless because they are a public utility and we have to go through them for water and now, if we don’t pay this bill they can cut us off so we have our hands tied.”

Have you had to fight over an incorrect bill? What happened?