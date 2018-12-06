Freed From Jail, Man Immediately Steals Car From Its Parking Lot

Perhaps prison officials should have called him an Uber or at least gave him some exact change for the bus. Immediately upon his release from Westmoreland County Prison, a Pennsylvania man stole a car from its parking lot. Freedom didn’t last very long, as police caught up with Thomas Lee Williams 15 minutes later after he crashed the vehicle, taking him back into custody.

Williams, who hails from Philadelphia, is now held on $250,000 bail. The 36-year-old was released Tuesday after serving a conviction for drug dealing in January 2017.