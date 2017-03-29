Fresh X: Alt-J “In Cold Blood”

Alt-J release a 2nd song from their upcoming album, “Relaxer”

The British, neo-gregorian chanters have shared another track from “Relaxer” out on June 2nd and here’s where you can pre-order and stream. Here’s what the band had to say about this new track:

“We think it’s time you heard a second (and the second) track from RELAXER – ‘In Cold Blood’. It’s a song we started writing in our Leeds days and finished last year in London. The brass was recorded at Abbey Road; the keyboards were done on a Casiotone that cost £1.05 on eBay; and no-one is quite sure where the key change came from. We hope you enjoy it.

We’ve also decided to release the album a week earlier on June 2nd.”

-Gus, Joe, & Thom

“Ice Cold Blood” is more straight-forward than the teaser “3WW.” In a way it’s more upbeat than “Breezeblocks” but not cheery. Hell, this track could be remixed into quick the club burner. Where can I get those stem tracks?

Here’s a Lounge X performance from Alt-J from a few years back.