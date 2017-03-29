Jon Smith’s Big Pile of Internet | 3/29/2017

Here at X96 we feel that wasting company time is a fantastic way to stimulate our economy.

I’m not sure how that works, but I’m sure there is some math and/or science involved. The point is, the only thing I like more than wasting MY companies time is wasting YOUR companies time, so fire up the ol’ smartphone or disable that office firewall and enjoy today’s BIG PILE OF INTERNET!

Honest Trailers – Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: The Movie

There’s a NEW Power Rangers movie out, but I think we should take a moment and GO-GO back to 1995 when I was literally FORCED to watch this pile of shit. I worked at a place called Discovery Zone in Taylorsville hosting kids birthday parties, which were themed around this.. thing. Lucky for us the cats at “Honest Trailers” have put spotlight on this film, 22 years later.

Ferris Bueller’s Black Parade

Someone figured out that the iconic parade scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off fits PERFECTLY. and I mean PER-FECT-LY with My Chemical Romance’s Welcome To The Black Parade

🚨My Chemical Romance’s Black Parade syncs up perfectly with this scene from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off🚨 pic.twitter.com/zMMezUU5j7 — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) March 23, 2017

The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand explores other actors playing iconic roles.

Turns out this guy does some amazing impressions.