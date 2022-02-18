Georgia State Official Accused Of Faking Pregnancies To Get Out Of Work, Collect Pay

Shutterstock

A state official in Georgia is accused of faking multiple pregnancies to get paid time off.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted 43-year-old Robin Folsom, a former director at the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, on three felony counts of making false statements and one count of identity fraud.

In October 2020, Folsom told human resources that she was pregnant, and then announced she had given birth in May 2021, according to officials.

She got seven weeks of paid leave.

But, a co-worker had reported it appeared that Folsom was wearing a fake pregnancy stomach, and pictures of her new baby didn’t seem to look alike.

Ultimately, a review of medical and insurance records found no sign that Folsom delivered a real child.

She had also earlier reported the birth of a child in July 2020, and claimed she was again pregnant in August 2021, authorities said.

If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

